Summit Insights Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Summit Insights issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the software giant will earn $9.37 per share for the year. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.77. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

