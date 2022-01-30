MonotaRO Co., Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MonotaRO in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.20.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

