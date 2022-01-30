MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

MTSI stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

