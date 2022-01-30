Wells Fargo & Company Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $330.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average of $308.52. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.