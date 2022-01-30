The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $347.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

