Raymond James Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $215.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

