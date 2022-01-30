Piper Sandler Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

