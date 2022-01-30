Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

NYSE TSE opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

