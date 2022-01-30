Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.37 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

