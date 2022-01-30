Wolfe Research Upgrades General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Peer Perform

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

