Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $151.28

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.28 and last traded at $151.60, with a volume of 6689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average of $195.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

