ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.54

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 55082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

