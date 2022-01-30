Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 5.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 69,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,814,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after buying an additional 287,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.