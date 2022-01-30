Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.84

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.84 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 1303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.