American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 3%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 26,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,981,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,822 shares of company stock worth $3,267,481. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 228.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

