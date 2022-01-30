Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

