Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Cineplex has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPXGF. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

