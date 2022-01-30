Short Interest in General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Declines By 34.4%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of General Cannabis stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 184.83% and a negative net margin of 101.48%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

