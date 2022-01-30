StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of STNE opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

