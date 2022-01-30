Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.
SMPL opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.