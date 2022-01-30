Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SMPL opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

