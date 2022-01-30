Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

FEVR opened at GBX 2,080 ($28.06) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,623.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,475.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.45.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

