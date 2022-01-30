The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

