Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,930 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,930 ($53.02) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,887.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,680.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

