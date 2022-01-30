CVS Group’s (CVSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.10) to GBX 3,100 ($41.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,954 ($26.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,498 ($20.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,835 ($38.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,154.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,328.56.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,224 ($30.01) per share, with a total value of £22,240 ($30,005.40). Also, insider Robin Alfonso purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($67,188.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,227 shares of company stock worth $14,227,880.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

