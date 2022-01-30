Bellway’s (BWY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,808 ($37.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,262.84. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.