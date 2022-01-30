Bellway’s (BWY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,808 ($37.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,262.84. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

