DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DTM opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $101,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

