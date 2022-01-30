Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

VNOM stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

