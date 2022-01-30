CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.