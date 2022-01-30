Barclays Increases WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,475

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,225 ($16.53) to GBX 1,475 ($19.90) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,266.44 ($17.09).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($15.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 761.56 ($10.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.