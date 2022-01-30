Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 4,650” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,786.50 ($51.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £97.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,905.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,976.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.