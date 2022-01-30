Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

LON:SHED opened at GBX 177 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.67. The company has a market cap of £835.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. Urban Logistics REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($229,357.80).

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

