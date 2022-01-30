Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,605 at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,540 ($34.27) to GBX 2,605 ($35.15) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,670 ($36.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.32).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,233 ($30.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,322.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

