Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.42 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.