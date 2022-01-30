Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.44 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.