Jefferies Financial Group Lowers bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

