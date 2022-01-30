Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,467,935 shares.The stock last traded at $27.82 and had previously closed at $28.09.
A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
