Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,467,935 shares.The stock last traded at $27.82 and had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

