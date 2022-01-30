Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 53,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,955,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

