Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.20” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.59) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.02 ($11.39).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.18. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million and a P/E ratio of -65.58. Metro has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.