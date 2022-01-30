DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($50.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a one year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.15 and its 200-day moving average is €37.28.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.