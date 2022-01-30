Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.19) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.