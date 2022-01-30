Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €112.75 ($128.13) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($174.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.51.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

