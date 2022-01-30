Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADMG opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

