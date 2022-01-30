Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.74. Barclays shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 61,543 shares changing hands.
BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.
The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.
About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
