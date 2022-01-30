Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.51. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 4,369 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.