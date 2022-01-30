Desjardins Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.77.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

TSE PBH opened at C$119.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.29. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$100.81 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

