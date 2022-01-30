FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR opened at C$153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.