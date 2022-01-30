Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 258,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

