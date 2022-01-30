Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.