Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.87.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
