Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CNMD opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 52 week low of $108.44 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

