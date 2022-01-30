Truist Financial Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.26.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 82.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.