Truist Financial Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.26.
Twitter stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -146.95 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 82.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
